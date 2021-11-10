Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $20.04

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $21.26. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 4,756 shares trading hands.
ADGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
