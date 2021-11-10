AdaptHealth Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AHCO opened at $24.45 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

