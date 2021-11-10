ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.90% from the stock’s current price.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

