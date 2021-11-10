Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 9th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,686 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $338,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.45 on Wednesday, hitting $658.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.16. The company has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

