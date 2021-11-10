Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte Acquires 21,500 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ATGE opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
