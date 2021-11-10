Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte Acquires 21,500 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATGE opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.