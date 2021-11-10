Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.81 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

