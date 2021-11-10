Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AVK opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

