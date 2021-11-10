Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
AVK opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
