Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 48,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,189. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

