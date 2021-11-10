Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 29,393 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NYSE AES opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

