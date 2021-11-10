Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 53,554 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.