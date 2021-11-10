Advisor Resource Council Invests $672,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

