Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,814.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,846.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,673.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,220.20 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

