Advisor Resource Council Takes $514,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

