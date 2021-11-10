Advisory Resource Group Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $42.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,942.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,842.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,661.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

