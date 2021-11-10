Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 2,403 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.38. 6,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,232. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

