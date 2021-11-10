Advisory Resource Group Invests $264,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 15,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,821. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

