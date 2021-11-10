Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 12,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,027,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Specifically, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $64,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,572 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,179 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of -407.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.