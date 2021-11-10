AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 687.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of AerCap worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AerCap by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AerCap by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,391,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,458,000 after purchasing an additional 250,270 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,667,151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

AER opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

