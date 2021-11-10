Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.