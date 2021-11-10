Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.