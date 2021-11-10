Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGTI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 281,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $26.36.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

