Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.46 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Approximately 73,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 180,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The company has a market cap of £55.62 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.