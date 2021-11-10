Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

