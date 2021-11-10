Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.20. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.20 ($1.71).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAF. Barclays raised their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

