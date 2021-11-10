Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KERN has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Akerna has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 128,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

