Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.36

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 99397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

