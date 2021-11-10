Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $282.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.