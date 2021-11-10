Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,000 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alector by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 6,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Alector has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

