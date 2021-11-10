Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,000 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 6,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Alector has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $43.32.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.