Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 89,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,316. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

Get Alight alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.