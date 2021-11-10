Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Alight stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,316. Alight has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

