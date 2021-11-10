Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Align Technology stock opened at $711.02 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.71 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

