Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ALGS opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $745.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

