ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the second quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 117.0% in the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,419 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

ALJ Regional Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.