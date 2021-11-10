Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.36

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 213612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $858.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

