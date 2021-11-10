Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.36

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.36 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.31). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 404,456 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £552.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

