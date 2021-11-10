Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

