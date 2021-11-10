AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $207,848.80 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 8,381 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $207,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $94,573.85.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58.

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $11,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 34.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

