Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 7660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,326 shares of company stock worth $2,396,319 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.53.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
