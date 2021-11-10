Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 7660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,326 shares of company stock worth $2,396,319 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

