Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

