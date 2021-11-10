Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $42.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,942.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,842.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,661.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

