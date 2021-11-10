Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,943,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,056 shares of company stock worth $118,027. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.