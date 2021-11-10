Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

EPA ALO opened at €31.90 ($37.53) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.87. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

