Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALTG opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

