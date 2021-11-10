Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.71

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 3455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

