Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

