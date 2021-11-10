Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of ALTO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 158,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,292. The company has a market capitalization of $431.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alto Ingredients stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

