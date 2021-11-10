AltraVue Capital LLC Has $21.93 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up approximately 3.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,757. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.