Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

