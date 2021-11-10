Amalgamated Bank Acquires 45,681 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.46%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

