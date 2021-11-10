Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.